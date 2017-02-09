Five Va. Beach students named U.S. Presidential Scholars candidates

School classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Five Virginia Beach City Public Schools students have been named candidates to become U.S. Presidential Scholars!

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 to recognize and honor some of our nation's most distinguished graduating high school seniors.

Ocean Lakes High School seniors Nathan Luksik and Nicolette Pember as well as Princess Anne High School seniors Andrew Murphy and Sungmin Woo were named candidates for their broad academic achievement.

These four students were among Virginia's top-scoring students on ACT or SAT exams.

Michelle Wu, also a Princess Anne High School senior, was recognized for distinction in career and technical education.

In 1979, the U.S. Presidential Scholars program was extended to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative and performing arts.

Then, in 2015, the program was extended again to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields, which is what Wu is being recognized for.

These candidates will now undergo the process of submitting essays, self-assessments, secondary school reports and transcripts.

In April, the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars will select the final 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars comprised of 121 students in the general academic component and 20 students in each of the CTE and arts components.

The scholars will be awarded Presidential Scholars Medallions and invited to a recognition ceremony at the White House in June.

Honorees also have the opportunity to meet national and international figures, including government officials, educators, authors, scientists and other accomplished individuals.

