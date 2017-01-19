Former Va. Beach church employee facing sex crime charge

Jeffrey Bondi, 47, is charged with object sexual penetration. (Photo: Virginia Beach Police Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A former Virginia Beach church employee is facing charges for a sex crime.

An arraignment took place Thursday morning for 47-year-old Jeffrey Bondi in relation to an incident that happened in October 2001.

The alleged victim was older than 13, however, an exact age is unknown at this time.

Bondi is charged with object sexual penetration.

Details surrounding the case are still developing. Look for more on this story on 13News Now at 4.

