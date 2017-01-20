Four things you need to know about Wegmans ahead of Va. Beach store opening

The Wegmans grocery store located in Columbia, Maryland (Photo: File Photo)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Did you hear? A Wegmans store is set to open in Virginia Beach.

Ahead of the opening we are breaking down what you can expect and what the company prides itself on.

(Photo: Wegmans.com)

1. Wegmans has been family operated since the company was founded in 1916.

According to the company's website, brothers Walter and John Wegman (Robert Wegman’s father and uncle) learned the food business by working in their parents’ store in Rochester. John peddled fresh produce from a pushcart, and in 1916, he opened the Rochester Fruit & Vegetable Company, which marks the beginning of Wegmans Food Markets. Walter joined him a year later. Robert Wegman assumed leadership of the company in 1950, guiding it until his death in 2006. Robert Wegman, Danny’s father, was chairman until his death in April 2006.

(Photo: Wegmans.com)

2. Wegmans has continuously earned a spot on Fortune Magazine's Top 100 Companies to Work For.

With nearly a 100 stores across the country, the company employs roughly 42,000 people. It is reported that part-time employees are eligible for benefits. The company also offers perks like college-tuition reimbursement.

(Photo: Wegmans.com)

3. Many say Wegmans offers unparalleled selection of grocery items.

According to the company's website, each store carries 50,000 to 70,000 products (depending on the store size), compared to an average of just over 40,000 (according to the Food Marketing Institute) in most supermarkets. The company also boasts about carrying more than 3,000 organic products throughout the store. Because of the extra selection, the stores are larger, tend to run between 75,000 to 140,000 square feet in size, with spacious aisles.

(Photo: Wegmans.com)

4. A Market Cafe, bakery, Pizza Shop, Coffee Shop, Floral Shop, etc.

All in one experience! Whether you are looking for freshly baked cookies, a rare cheese or to enjoy a restaurant style meal- Wegmans stores house many different departments, depending on the store.

(Photo: Wegmans.com)

(© 2017 WVEC)