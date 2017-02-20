Free workshops available for small businesses in Virginia Beach

Businesspeople in a meeting (Photo: Creatas Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The City of Virginia Beach Department of Economic Development is offering several free workshops aimed at helping small businesses.

Resources include networking opportunities, business mentoring, outreach events, procurement training, site selection assistance, market research, business license assistance and more.

The following workshops have been scheduled:

Financing Your Dream: Feb. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Economic Development Office

American Red Cross Supplier Diversity: March 9, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., TCC Student Center

Procurement Technical Assistance Program: Apr. 19, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., TCC Student Center

Cox Communications Supplier Diversity: June 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., TCC Student Center.

SWaM Business Forum: Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sandler Center for the Performing Arts.

Workshop locations vary depending on the number of registrants.

Space is limited and registration is required. Click here for more information and to register.

