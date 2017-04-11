Green Run High School takes top honors at NJROTC nationals

(Photo: ‎Dessie Atkinson‎, 13News Now viewer)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Green Run High School was crowned the 2017 Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) National Academic, Athletic and Drill Champion.

Green Run High School NJROTC cadets competed with 23 other units from all around the country.

The high school students were challenged on their athleticism, tested in academics and evaluated on the drill deck during the competition held at the Naval Air Technical Training Center in Pensacola, Florida.

"This was a well-deserved win by all of our cadets... especially our seniors," said Cadet Cmdr. Eric Alexander, a senior at Green Run High School. "Everybody put in lots of work for this championship after finishing runner-up last year. I have to thank our instructors, teachers and parents [whom] we wouldn't be here without them."

