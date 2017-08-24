Groups want Va. Beach Confederate monument gone

A young girl writes her thoughts onto the anti-monument white board set up by police. (Photo: Chenue Her, 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- People are gathering in Virginia Beach to protest a Confederate monument there.

This comes following pushes to remove similar statues in Norfolk and Portsmouth.

Virginia Beach's statue is located at the municipal center. The 27-foot monument has stood near the old Princess Anne County Courthouse since the early 1900s.

Virginia Beach Police have set up white boards for people to write down their opinions, hoping it will help keep things calm.

The organizers are calling it the "rally for respect."

