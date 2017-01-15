Gunshot victim who died overnight at Va. Beach hospital identified

Police lights.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach police have identified a gunshot victim who died Saturday night shortly after arriving at a hospital.

On Jan. 14, police say a 911 call came in at 9:46 p.m. reporting that a person had arrived at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim, 18-year-old Sidea Lashae Griffin, of Virginia Beach, died shortly after her arrival.

Police say a juvenile male suspect has been found and charged with second degree murder in connection with Griffin's death. He is being held at the Virginia Beach Detention Center without bond.

(© 2017 WVEC)