Heating system repair, replacement help available in Va. Beach

(Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Help is available for Virginia Beach homeowners that may have a defective central heating or air conditioning/heat pump system.

The Department of Housing and Neighborhood Preservation's Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program provides eligible low-income and moderate-income homeowners with a one time grant of up to $10,000.

The grant is to help with emergency home rehabilitations that are not of a cosmetic nature, but are required to remove health and safety hazards.

Other eligible emergency activities include:

Replacing defective air conditioning equipment in the summer;

Correcting electrical, gas and plumbing hazards;

Correcting defective roof/ceiling assemblies in life-threatening situations;

Making accessibility and usability modifications.

The program is not intended for making routine maintenance repairs to systems or equipment.

Click here for more information.

© 2018 WVEC-TV