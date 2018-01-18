Heating system repair, replacement help available in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Help is available for Virginia Beach homeowners that may have a defective central heating or air conditioning/heat pump system.
The Department of Housing and Neighborhood Preservation's Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program provides eligible low-income and moderate-income homeowners with a one time grant of up to $10,000.
The grant is to help with emergency home rehabilitations that are not of a cosmetic nature, but are required to remove health and safety hazards.
Other eligible emergency activities include:
- Replacing defective air conditioning equipment in the summer;
- Correcting electrical, gas and plumbing hazards;
- Correcting defective roof/ceiling assemblies in life-threatening situations;
- Making accessibility and usability modifications.
The program is not intended for making routine maintenance repairs to systems or equipment.
