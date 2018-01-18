WVEC
Heating system repair, replacement help available in Va. Beach

Staff , WVEC 1:18 PM. EST January 18, 2018

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Help is available for Virginia Beach homeowners that may have a defective central heating or air conditioning/heat pump system. 

The Department of Housing and Neighborhood Preservation's Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program provides eligible low-income and moderate-income homeowners with a one time grant of up to $10,000. 

The grant is to help with emergency home rehabilitations that are not of a cosmetic nature, but are required to remove health and safety hazards.

Other eligible emergency activities include:

  • Replacing defective air conditioning equipment in the summer;
  • Correcting electrical, gas and plumbing hazards;
  • Correcting defective roof/ceiling assemblies in life-threatening situations;
  • Making accessibility and usability modifications.

The program is not intended for making routine maintenance repairs to systems or equipment.

Click here for more information. 

