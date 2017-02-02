High school student robbed while walking to school

file photo (Photo: Hemera Technologies, Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Detectives are asking for the public's help to find the person who robbed a high school student on Thursday morning.

Virginia Beach Police say the student was walking to school in the 5400 block of Rutledge Road around 6:50 a.m. when a man approached on foot, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect then ran off, last seen heading toward Beaufain Boulevard in the Charlestown Lakes neighborhood.

The student was not hurt.

The suspect was between 5'8" and 5'10, wearing jeans and black shoes.

If anyone was in the Charlestown Lakes area this morning and witnessed anything suspicious, please call the Virginia Beach Police Detective Bureau at (757) 385-4101. You can also call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or by texting "VBTIP" and the information to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

