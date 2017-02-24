Hit and Run: Video shows car hitting 16-year-old girl in Va. Beach

(Photo: Virginia Beach Police Dept.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach Police have released surveillance video showing a car striking a 16-year-old girl earlier this month.

Tonya Pierce with Beach Police said an emergency call came in at 7:18 a.m. on Friday, February 10 reporting the incident at the intersection of Dahlia Drive and Independence Boulevard, near Green Run High School.

A silver Nissan sedan driven by a woman was stopped at a red light in the southbound lane of South Independence when it made a right turn -- and into the teen as she was crossing the street.

The teenager was knocked to the ground, but able to get up moments later. She exchanged words with the driver, who then drove off without rending any aid or assistance, Pierce said.

The teen was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or by texting "VBTIP" and the information to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

