How pollen season impacts your pets

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- If you are suffering from allergies this spring, you are not alone.

Pollen may be impacting your pets.

Experts at Blue Pearl Veterinary Partners are offering advice on how to help your pets combat allergy season.

Look for telltale signs of allergies:

Scratching themselves Rubbing face on furniture Licking paws excessively

Dogs and cats absorb pollen through their skin, making them vulnerable to allergic reactions.

To prevent allergic reactions, veterinarians suggest wiping your dog's legs and stomach with a wet washcloth. You can also purchase antibacterial shampoo from your veterinarian, and use it in a weekly cool bath.

For cat owners, you can keep your cat inside to avoid pollen and other allergens.

