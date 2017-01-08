Hundreds without power in Virginia Beach

Power lines down at 24th Street and Barnerton Drive in Virginia Beach on Jan. 8, 2016. (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Thousands were without power Sunday after a two-vehicle crash brought down power lines in Virginia Beach.

Dispatchers tell 13News Now the accident happened at 24th Street and Barberton Drive and was reported around 1:10 p.m. Neighbors say the accident involved a car and a truck.

Over 7,000 customers were without power initially, however, as of 5 p.m., 500 were still without service.

No one was injured.

