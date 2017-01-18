It's a crime to curse on the Va. Beach Oceanfront. But that could change.

No Cursing Street Sign in front of a green bush (Photo: RalphRenz, ©Ralph Renz)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Are you aware that spouting any curse word on the Virginia Beach Oceanfront can result in a pretty large fine?

We're not joking.

There are signs at the Oceanfront that criminalize swearing in public. However, a bill that's reached the General Assembly could change all that.

The bill, HB 1978, seeks to amend and reenact a law related to profane swearing in public.

The law currently states, "If any person profanely curses or swears or who is intoxicated in public...he shall be deemed guilty of a Class 4 misdemeanor."

So how much could a curse word on the Oceanfront cost you? $250. That's the fine.

The bill seeks the following amendment to the law: "Any person who is intoxicated in public, whether such intoxication results from alcohol, narcotic drug, or other intoxicant or drug of whatever nature, is guilty of a Class 4 misdemeanor."

Changing the law would result in the replacement of those signs you see on the boardwalk and up and down Atlantic Ave.

A public hearing to decide on the bill will take place Wednesday afternoon.

