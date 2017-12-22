Judge pulls bond for accused drunk driver involved in wrong-way crash

(Photo: Virginia State Police)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- On Friday, a judge revoked bond for a woman accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash.

Melissa Hancock originally was released from jail on a $15,000 bond in November.

Virginia State Police said Hancock, 25, who appeared on the reality show Little Women: Atlanta, was heading the wrong way on Interstate 264 when she hit a car driven by Daniel Dill.

The head-on collision took place on November 4. Dill died at the hospital the next day.

Court documents stated that Hancock had two to four mixed drinks about an hour before the crash and had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .112. The legal limit in Virginia is .08.

Dill, who served in the United States Coast Guard, is survived by his wife of seven years.

© 2017 WVEC-TV