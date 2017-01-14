Juvenile walks into hospital with gunshot wound in Virginia Beach

file photo (Photo: Hemera Technologies, Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach police are investigating after a juvenile walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon.

Beach police say a 911 call came in shortly before 2:30 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 1800 block of Gravenhurst Drive, however, when officers got to the scene they were unable to find any victims or suspects.

Shortly after, a male juvenile walked into a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound which, police say, is related to the original emergency call.

Detectives are still on scene investigating.

