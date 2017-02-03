Landstown High student arrested for texting threat against school

Landstown High School (Photo: Virginia Beach Schools)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A Landstown High School student was arrested Friday morning for allegedly sending a text message that threatened violence against the school.

That's according to Virginia Beach City Public Schools Director of Communications Lauren Nolasco.

Disciplinary action as well as criminal charges were filed against the student.

Nolasco says the following message from Principal Cherly Askew was sent to Landstown parents after the incident:

Good evening, this is Dr. Askew, principal of Landstown High School. As you know, student safety is the top priority for everyone at our school and within our Eagle family. With that in mind, I am calling to let you know that a student at our school was arrested earlier today for sending a text message which threatened violence against our school. In addition to the criminal charges, disciplinary action was taken at the school as well.



"Please use this as an opportunity to speak with your children about the appropriate use of text messaging and social media and the role we all have in keeping our school safe. If they become aware of a potential threat – even one they believe to be a joke – they should report it to a teacher, administrator or to the police.



"Thank you for partnering with our school to keep an open line of communication and for your continued support of Landstown High School."

