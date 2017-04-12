VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- One of the largest fundraisers for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is coming to Virginia Beach.

Great Strides is the largest national fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

More than 500 walks are held around the country every year, with one at Neptune's Park.

The walk will start on April 22 at 9:00 a.m.

The walk is family friendly and will feature a three-mile unity walk, food and live music.

A ceremony will honor those with cystic fibrosis.

Register online at www.cff.org/greatstrides.

All proceeds will support the mission of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

PHOTOS: Largest cystic fibrosis walk coming to Virginia Beach

© 2017 WVEC-TV