Lawyer: Experts say man who beheaded son ready for release

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP/WVEC) - A lawyer says experts believe her client is ready to be released from a Virginia psychiatric hospital where he was sent after decapitating his 5-year-old son and saying he was trying to save the boy from the Antichrist.

Joseph Henry Hagerman III's attorney Annette Miller tells The Virginian-Pilot a forensics review panel at Williamsburg's Eastern State Hospital recently recommended Hagerman for conditional release.

Hagerman, who admitted to the slaying, was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 2009. The Virginia Beach man was also accused of slashing his wife, who was injured while trying to save the child.

Prosecutors oppose Hagerman's release and asked for an independent evaluation before a decision is made.

Judge Bonwill Shockley granted the Commonwealth's request and ordered two independent evaluations. A review hearing has been scheduled for May 8.

