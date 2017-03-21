VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Like to run? Got a wild side? Well Lee's Friends 14th Annual Run on the Wild Side is the race for you!
This race is a family fun 5K trail run in Virginia Beach.
The event will take place at First Landing State Park on Sat., May 20 starting at 8:30 a.m.
You can enter through the 64th St. and Atlantic Ave. entrance to find the race.
A post-race party and awards ceremony will also take place right after!
You can click here to register and find more details.
