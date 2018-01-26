WVEC
Lynyrd Skynyrd coming to VB for farewell tour

Staff , WVEC 8:24 AM. EST January 26, 2018

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Lynyrd Skynyrd will embark on its final tour this year, making a stop in Virginia Beach at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on July 6. 

Tickets go on sale at livenation.com on February 2. 

After touring consistently since the band took a decade off in 1977, The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour marks a big moment for fans.

Other artists will be joining the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band on stage, including Kid Rock and Hank Williams Jr.

 

 

 

