Lynyrd Skynyrd coming to VB for farewell tour

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Lynyrd Skynyrd will embark on its final tour this year, making a stop in Virginia Beach at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on July 6.
Tickets go on sale at livenation.com on February 2.
After touring consistently since the band took a decade off in 1977, The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour marks a big moment for fans.
Other artists will be joining the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band on stage, including Kid Rock and Hank Williams Jr.
