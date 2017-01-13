Man arrested after robbing spa three times in Virginia Beach

Russell George Brisson, 41, of Virginia Beach, is charged with five counts of robbery. (Photo: Virginia Beach Police Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A man accused of robbing the Light Stream Spa in Virginia Beach three times has been arrested.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, police say a man entered the business and demanded money from an employee. The employee then ran out of the back of the business and alerted a security officer.

The suspect fled the scene.

After investigating, detectives were able to identify and arrest 41-year-old Russell George Brisson, of Virginia Beach, in connection with the robbery. Police say he also robbed the business Jan. 5 and in November 2016.

Brisson has been charged with five counts of robbery and is being held at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.

