Man arrested for assaulting Va. Beach 7-Eleven clerk during robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police say a 7-Eleven clerk was injured during a robbery early Friday morning.

Virginia Beach Police say the suspect, 22-year-old Khalil Fleet, entered the store at 720 Independence Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police say Fleet assaulted the clerk, then stole cigarettes before running away.

Officers found him within minutes and charged with him assault and battery and robbery.

The clerk was treated for a minor injury on the scene.

