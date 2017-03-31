Man arrested for hit-and-run crash with motorcyclist

(Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police have identified and arrested the man they say fled the scene of a crash that left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries.

Virginia Beach police say the accident happened Wednesday morning in the 5400 block of Northampton Boulevard, near Bayside Drive. Investigators say the motorcyclist was traveling west on Northampton Boulevard approaching Bayside Road and was proceeding through the intersection with a green light.

At the same time, a Lincoln SUV driven by 38-year-old Michael Jones, allegedly turned right onto Northampton Boulevard from Bayside Road, directly into the path of the motorcyclist, causing the motorcycle to collide with the rear of the SUV.

The SUV took off from the scene. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators eventually located the SUV at an apartment complex in Chesapeake.

Jones was arrested and charged with Felony Hit and Run – Injury, Reckless Driving, License Revoked – Third or Subsequent Offense. Jones is being held in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.

Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward. If you saw the crash, please contact Master Police Officer Aicher at 757-385-4606 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or by texting "VBTIP" and the information to CRIMES (274637).

