Man charged following deadly crash in Va. Beach

Christopher H. Kita (Photo: Virginia State Police)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A Chesapeake man is facing charges following a deadly weekend crash in Virginia Beach, State Police said.

Investigators say that shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a 2012 Mazda 3 had stopped in the left lane of westbound Interstate 264 near Witchduck Road with its hazard lights on, when a 2005 Toyota Tacoma could not stop and struck the rear of the vehicle.

The driver of the Mazda, 22-year-old Teja Monique Freeman of Norfolk, died at the scene.

The driver of the Tacoma, 28-year-old Christopher Hudson Kita, was charged with Driving Under the Influence. State Police say further charges are pending.

