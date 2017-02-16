Man charged with wife's murder; investigation brings out bomb squad

Joseph Vincent Merlino (Photo: Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach police shut down Nimmo Parkway between General Booth Boulevard and Upton Drive on Thursday as officers executed a search warrant related to a murder investigation.

Police arrested 29-year-old Joseph Vincent Merlino on Wednesday.

Detectives said that Merlino assaulted his estranged wife, Ellie Mizon Tran, 35, in the 1900 block of Stillmeadow Court on February 14 then ran.

Tran died at the hospital.

The search warrant being executed Thursday was at Merlino's home, located in the 1200 block of Warner Hall Drive.

Special ops out here in hazmat suits. Neighbors say guy who lives in house is quiet, stays to himself #13newsnow pic.twitter.com/KczIw064ci — Jemie Lee (@13JemieLee) February 16, 2017

The bomb squad was on scene and sent robots into the house. Investigators were concerned about items that may be inside the home.

Police said Red Mill Shopping Center customers could enter the shopping center by using the Upton Drive entrance.

