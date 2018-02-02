WVEC
Man convicted of unlawful filming; sexual battery case moves forward

Staff , WVEC 3:30 PM. EST February 02, 2018

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A Virginia Beach man will serve 20 days in jail for filming a police officer who was using the restroom. 

But Aloysius Albritton has several other cases still pending.

On Friday Albritton was convicted of unlawful filming in relation to an incident at a Virginia Beach Wawa. His lawyers say they are working on an appeal.

Albritton is also accused of sexual battery for allegedly attacking a man in a locker room at a rec center. That case will now go to a grand jury. 

