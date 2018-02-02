Man convicted of unlawful filming; sexual battery case moves forward

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A Virginia Beach man will serve 20 days in jail for filming a police officer who was using the restroom.

But Aloysius Albritton has several other cases still pending.

On Friday Albritton was convicted of unlawful filming in relation to an incident at a Virginia Beach Wawa. His lawyers say they are working on an appeal.

Albritton is also accused of sexual battery for allegedly attacking a man in a locker room at a rec center. That case will now go to a grand jury.

