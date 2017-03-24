Man dies after being found in pond in Virginia Beach

Concentric Circles Forming In Still Water (Photo: Monkey Business Images Ltd, (c) Monkey Business Images Ltd)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A man died after people found him in a pond behind a home in Pine Meadows Friday.

Emergency dispatchers received a call shortly after 1 p.m. The caller said that the man may have drowned.

When officers got to Casual Court, they found neighbors trying to rescue the 70-year-old from the water. He did not survive.

His wife was with him when emergency crews arrived.

