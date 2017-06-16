Man honoring Vietnam veterans, searching for local vets

Chenue Her, WVEC (Photo: WVEC)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, and a veteran is working with different organizations and the City of Virginia Beach to honor local Vietnam vets.

John Uhrin III was in the Navy during the war and served two tours in Vietnam. He said coming home, many of the military members didn't receive warm welcomes.

"A lot of people had ill feelings about the war. People were attacking the vets, spitting on them and things like that," he said.

Now, 50 years later, John doesn't think it's too late to recognize those who served properly.

"I think this is a time where they can forget that, be honored for their service in Vietnam," Uhrin told 13News Now.

Not only is he helping organize the event, but Uhrin is trying to find any people who served during that time who live locally.

"That ceremony is open to all of those veterans who served between November 1, 1955 and May 15, 1975," he said.

Uhrin plans to honor those who attend as well as POWs, those missing in action, and veterans' spouses.

There's no set date for the event. No venue has been chosen. The number of people who register will determine that.

To register or learn more about the event, click here.



