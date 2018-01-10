Man pleads guilty to armed robbery of real estate agent

James Weil (Photo: Virginia Beach Police Dept.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A man pleaded guilty to the 2016 armed robbery of a real estate agent on Wednesday.

James Weil was charged with Robbery, Abduction, and two counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

According to the stipulation of facts, Weil contacted a real estate agent back in May of 2016 to say he was interested in seeing a house on the market.

As the agent showed Weil around the property, he pulled out gun and demanded her credit cards and PIN number. He used the cards to make several transactions shortly after the robbery.

A search of the phone number used to set up the viewing appointment led investigators to Weil, who was positively identified by the real estate agent as the suspect.

Police arrested him the following day.

The agent told 13News Now, "I am happy he is off the streets and that he can't do this to anyone else."

Weil's sentencing is scheduled for April 30, 2018.

