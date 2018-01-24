Man sentenced for sexually abusing three children

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: Thinkstock/DanHenson1, DanHenson1)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Melvin Worlds, 58, was sentenced on Tuesday for the sexual abuse of three children.

Worlds received a sentence of 155 years in prison, with 120 years and six months suspended, leaving 34 years and six months to serve.

In 2017, he pled guilty to the charges. Officials said had the case gone to trial, the Commonwealth's evidence would have proven that from July 2003 to 2005, Worlds sexually abused a child known to him. From 2013 to 2014, he sexually abused another and in 2016, he sexually abused the third child.

The third incident was witnessed by a family member of the victim, according to officials. The family member went with the victim to tell an older relative what happened. When the family member confronted Worlds about the incident, he stated, "I just didn't think," "I don't know," and "I was stupid, I was crazy."

When police interviewed him in reference to the 2003-2005 incident, Worlds said he didn't remember, but that "it could have happened."

Authorities said Worlds has an extensive record dating back to 1979 that includes a prior rape conviction.

