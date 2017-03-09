Man sentenced to 3 life terms in prison for 2015 Va. Beach murder

(Photo: Virginia Beach Police Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A man convicted of robbing and murdering 25 year-old Paul Abbey outside a Virginia Beach strip club will serve 3 life terms in prison.

Earlier this week, Raiquan Lamont Turner, 21, was found guilty of First Degree Felony Murder, two counts of Robbery, two counts of of Use of a Firearm.

The charges stem from an incident that happened outside of Cheetah's Gentleman's Club in Virginia Beach on May 29, 2015. Two other men are charged in connection with the crime, including Keith Mitchell.

Prosecutors say that night, Turner, Mitchell and two others went to several strip clubs, ultimately ending up at Cheetah's Gentleman Club in Virginia Beach. Before leaving the club, one of Turner's accomplices said he wanted to rob someone because he needed money.

Evidence from the case showed that Turner agreed to the robbery, but Mitchell and another female friend decided they didn't want to be part of it. Turner's accomplice gave him a gun and ordered Mitchell to move the car.

Prosecutors say the victim, Abbey, left the club after last call, Turner and his accomplice walked up and pointed a gun at them. Both Abbey and Abbey's friend were shot that night. Abbey died at the scene.

Turner, Mitchell, the third co-defendant, and the female were observed on surveillance footage from Cheetah’s. Turner was identified as a suspect, and Abbey’s friend identified him during a photo line-up.

Keith Mitchell pled guilty to Accessory After the Fact–Homicide, and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 22, 2017. A second co-defendant is scheduled for trial on March 21, 2017.

