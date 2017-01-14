Man shot at Virginia Beach house party

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A man was seriously injured early Saturday morning after being shot at a house party in Virginia Beach.
Beach police say a 911 call came in shortly after 12:30 a.m. requesting help in the 5500 block of Merner Lane.
Officers arrived and found that an altercation broke out during a party, which led to gunfire. One man was taken to a local hospital with a life threatening gunshot wound.
At this time, police say there is no suspect information available.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.
