Man shot at Virginia Beach house party

Police lights.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A man was seriously injured early Saturday morning after being shot at a house party in Virginia Beach.

Beach police say a 911 call came in shortly after 12:30 a.m. requesting help in the 5500 block of Merner Lane.

Officers arrived and found that an altercation broke out during a party, which led to gunfire. One man was taken to a local hospital with a life threatening gunshot wound.

At this time, police say there is no suspect information available.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

(© 2017 WVEC)