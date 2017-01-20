Man shot, seriously injured during home invasion, robbery in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- An early morning home invasion and robbery turned violent after a man was shot inside a Virginia Beach home and suffered life threatening injuries.
Authorities received a 911 hang up call in the 900 block of Thousand Oaks Dr. just before 2 a.m. Friday.
While officers were canvassing the area, one of them was flagged down by a citizen.
Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital with what is believed to be life-threatening injuries.
Police have cleared the scene.
No other details have been released at this time, including suspect information.
