Man shot, seriously injured during home invasion, robbery in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- An early morning home invasion and robbery turned violent after a man was shot inside a Virginia Beach home and suffered life threatening injuries.

Authorities received a 911 hang up call in the 900 block of Thousand Oaks Dr. just before 2 a.m. Friday.

While officers were canvassing the area, one of them was flagged down by a citizen.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital with what is believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Police have cleared the scene.

No other details have been released at this time, including suspect information.

