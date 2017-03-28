Man who lit hamster on fire fined $250; charge withdrawn against second man

(Photo: KVUE)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) – A man accused of setting a hamster on fire back in July faced a judge Monday.

Anthony DiAngelo, who was charged with misdemeanor Animal Cruelty, has to pay a $250 fine.

When asked about the incident, DiAngelo said, "Get the microphone out of my face. Don't you guys have better things to do?"

A witness, who went to high school with DiAngelo, said she saw him light the hamster on fire after DiAngelo's friend posted it as a story on the app Snapchat. She immediately reported it.

"It was on social media, yes. It was on a limited, on a time frame social media. We would have had no knowledge prior to (her) letting us know what happened," said Animal Control Supervisor Rebecca Franklin.



DiAngelo's friend, Rayshawn Steverson, also faced an Animal Cruelty charge, but the prosecution withdrew the charge because the commonwealth's attorney couldn't prove that Steverson took part in the crime.

The defense said the reason DiAngelo set the hamster on fire was to put the animal out of its misery after a pet snake bit it, but didn't eat it for dinner.

"It was a horrible decision, and I’m going to move forward with my life," DiAngelo eventually told 13News Now.

Although the prosecutor wanted DiAngelo to spend time in jail and to be banned from owning companion animals in the future, the judge denied both requests.



© 2017 WVEC-TV