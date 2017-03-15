Mayor Sessoms on new Va. Beach arena: 'Game On!'

Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms holds the annual State of the City address (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A deal has been struck build a new arena facility near Virginia Beach's Oceanfront.

Mayor Will Sessoms made the announcement during his annual State of the City address on Wednesday afternoon. It follows a closed door meeting with City Council on Tuesday night, as officials discussed ways to move forward with the process and make sure everything was in compliance with what the city expected.

The city attorney, city manager and council members closely reviewed the commitment letter submitted by the developers, United States Management. It spelled out how the company will fund the arena. Last week two banks agreed to $300 million in loans, and now the city is calling for minor adjustments.

"Last night, city council struck deal with United States Management," Sessoms announced Wednesday, to which he then added, "Game on!"

Sessoms said the $220 million arena will be privately funded, and managed by AEG.

When built, the 18,000-seat arena could host major entertainment and sports events at the Oceanfront.

"I’m starting to get goose bumps, finally now. It’s finally like a long time coming,” USM CEO Andrea Kilmer previously told 13News Now.

In a Facebook post following the announcement, Councilwoman Jessica Abbott laid out some details on the project:

