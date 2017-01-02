Memorial service for retired Virginia Beach firefighter

(Photo: Virginia Beach Fire Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. (WVEC) -- On Monday, the first black firefighter to serve with the Virginia Beach Fire Department will be remembered.

Retired Master Firefigher Tony Cooke passed away last week. He joined the department in 1976. It was just 10 years later when he was awarded the Medal of Honor for rescuing four children in a fire at the Plaza Apartments on Dillion Drive.

Before joining the Virginia Beach Fire Department, Cooke served the nation in the United States Army, which included a tour of duty in Vietnam.

Monday's service will be held at Freedom Fellowship Church on Regency Drive. Cooke was 66 years old.