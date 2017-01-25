Missing mother, children found safe in North Carolina

Monica Lamping and her two children vanished over the weekend. (Photo: Family photos)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) - Police said Wednesday that a mother and her children who had been missing since the weekend were found safe in a neighboring state.

LOCATED - Monica Lamping & her 2 children have been located SAFE in an adjoining state. @CityofVaBeach pic.twitter.com/48udwH3siX — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) January 25, 2017

29-year-old Monica Lamping, her 7-year-old son, Kai and her 9-month-old daughter, Oria, last were seen Saturday evening.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, there was a fire at Lamping's home in the 4900 block of Sullivan Boulevard. The fire caused heavy damage to the house. Fire officials said no one was home at the time.

Lamping and her children were reported missing later that day.

Virginia Beach Master Police Officer Linda Kuehn said Monday night that the status of the case had been updated to endangered "under suspicious circumstances" because they still were missing.

As of Tuesday, investigators were attempting to identify a man named Chad. Family and friends told 13News Now that Lamping had been on a date with him.

Investigators also confirmed that cameras captured Lamping's vehicle going westbound through the Downtown Tunnel at about 2 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle, a 2002 green Jeep Grand Cherokee with Virginia tag number XPU-6357, has not been seen since.

Kevin Lamping, the father of one of Monica's children, told 13News Now on Wednesday that she and the children were found somewhere in North Carolina. Police reported they left on their own free will.

Fire department spokesman Art Kohn said firefighters believe a space heater may be linked to the fire. Investigators are still trying to determine the fire's exact cause.

Below is a timeline of events we've gathered from police and family members that happened before and after Ms. Lamping's disappearance:

According to mother, Sheila Bogart Saturday, Jan. 21 at 3:20 p.m. -- Monica dropped off children at best friend, Anne's house. Saturday, Jan. 21 at 5:15 p.m. -- Monica picked up kids from Anne's house Saturday, Jan. 21 from 6:20 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. -- Traded text messages back and forth with Anne

According to Kevin Lamping, Monica's ex-husband: Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 a.m. -- He heard from police that they got images of Monica's car going through Portsmouth Downtown Tunnel westbound.

According to Virginia Beach Fire Department: Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3:30 a.m. -- Authorities reported smoke and flames coming through the roof on the right side of Monica Lamping's home. Sunday, Jan. 22 at 4 a.m. -- The fire was reported as under control. Sunday, Jan. 22 at 5:17 a.m. -- Fire contained.



