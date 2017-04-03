Mom who was missing with children for days charged with arson

Monica Lamping and her kids, Kai and Oria (Photo: Family Photo)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A mother who disappeared with her children for days earlier this year is accused of deliberately setting fire to her home before they vanished.

Monica Lamping, 29, her 7-year-old son, Kai and her 9-month-old daughter, Oria were missing for several days in January prompting searches by police as well as family and friends.

The three later turned up safe at an ecovillage in North Carolina.

Fire investigators said Monday that Lamping set fire to her home in the 4900 block of Sullivan Blvd. The fire caused heavy damage to the house. Fire officials said no one was home at the time.

Lamping faces a charge of Arson.

© 2017 WVEC-TV