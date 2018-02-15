Motorcyclist identified in deadly Virginia Beach crash

Tire marks on asphalt (Photo: pinnygirl)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia State Police have released the identity of a man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday.

At 2:30 p.m., police were alerted to a serious motorcycle crash in the 3700 block of West Neck Road.

The motorcyclist, 34-year-old William Taylor Bird, was traveling northbound on West Neck Road and was approaching a 90-degree curve.

Police said Bird was unable to maintain control, causing the motorcycle to leave the roadway and hit a tree.

According to officials, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

