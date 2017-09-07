Motorcyclist killed after crashing into dumpster

(Photo: WTSP)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Virginia Beach.

Witnesses told police he crashed into a dumpster.

Police say it happened around 2:43 p.m. Thursday on Miami Road, in the Arrowhead section of Virginia Beach. The 100 block of Miami Road will be closed for a few hours while Virginia Beach Police officers investigate.

No other information is available at this time.

