Motorcyclist killed after crashing into dumpster

Staff , WVEC 4:12 PM. EDT September 07, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Virginia Beach.

Witnesses told police he crashed into a dumpster.

Police say it happened around 2:43 p.m. Thursday on Miami Road, in the Arrowhead section of Virginia Beach. The 100 block of Miami Road will be closed for a few hours while Virginia Beach Police officers investigate.

No other information is available at this time.

