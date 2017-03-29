Motorcyclist severely injured in Va. Beach hit and run

(Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A motorcyclist is fighting for life following a hit and run crash in Virginia Beach Wednesday morning.

Virginia Beach police say the accident happened just before 6 a.m. in the 5400 block of Northampton Boulevard, near Bayside Drive. The accident involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

The SUV took off from the scene. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are now searching for a dark colored SUV with a rear-shattered window related to the crash. Call police if see this vehicle or know the driver. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Currently Northampton Boulevard is down to one lane heading westbound, with the middle and left lanes closed; the eastbound turn lane of Northampton is also closed at Bayside Drive

VBPD Looking for a Dark Colored SUV with a rear shattered window related to the crash on Northampton Blvd @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) March 29, 2017

