Navy SEAL monument boasts statue, sands from faraway beaches

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - A Navy SEAL organization is building a monument on Virginia Beach's boardwalk to honor the special military force.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that it will include a new statue of a WWII Navy combat swimmer. There also will be sand from places the SEALs have fought or trained, including Vietnam, France and Hawaii.

The monument honors the origins of the Navy SEALs in Virginia Beach, which date back 75 years.

Capt. Rick Woolard, a retired Navy SEAL, said he expects construction to begin in about two weeks. He hopes it will be dedicated on May 29, which is Memorial Day.

The project will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and will be funded through donations. And the city will pay for a lighted, inclined walk next to the monument.

