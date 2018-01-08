Navy veteran announces Congressional run

Congressional candidate Elaine Luria (Photo: Handout)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A retired Navy commander and small business owner announced she would run to represent Virginia's Second Congressional District.

Elaine Luria retired from the Navy last year, following a 20-year career that included multiple deployments to the Middle East and Western Pacific. She also is the founder of the Mermaid Factory gift shops, which has locations in Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

On Monday she announced she would run as a Democratic candidate in the upcoming midterm elections.

"I am running for Congress because we desperately need leaders in Washington who will ‘Be Good. Do Good Work’ to create solutions that serve all Americans, instead of partisan politicians whose bickering yields little for the hardworking families of our Commonwealth," Luria said at her campaign launch.

Should Luria secure the nomination, she would face incumbent Republican Rep. Scott Taylor in the November 2018 general election. A veteran himself, Taylor served in the Navy SEALs for seven years. He was elected to his first term in 2016.

Virginia's Second Congressional District includes Virginia Beach, Accomack and Northampton counties on the Eastern Shore, and parts of Norfolk, Hampton, and James City County.

