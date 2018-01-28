Necropsy being performed on dead whale found off Virginia coast

right whale tail-getty.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A necropsy on the right whale found dead off of the coast of Virginia was scheduled for Sunday morning. The whale carcass was taken to the Virginia Beach area on Saturday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the whale was found dead off the coast near the North Carolina border on Monday. North Atlantic right whales are one of the most endangered marine mammals, and they are coming off a year of high mortality in 2017.

The whale was a young female and was about 30 feet long, according to a spokesperson for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The spokesperson said the "whale appears to have been wrapped in line in a manner that, based on past observations of entanglements, suggests the whale was alive and swimming when it encountered the line."

According to the NOAA, preliminary observations suggested the whale died due to the entanglement.

NOAA's Office of Law Enforcement is investigating.

