New effort launched to sell Tidewater Veterans Memorial bricks

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A beloved local landmark that honors the men and women who've fought for our freedom, is reaching out to the public for some help.

At the Tidewater Veterans Memorial Veterans Memorial Park, it's all about the bricks. Each one tells the story of a hero and his or her journey.

When the park opened back in 2003, the pavers, as they're called, sold like proverbial hot cakes. These days, not so much.

"Our paver sales have gone down and haven't picked up as well as they have before, especially when Bill Myers was here as the chair, because Bill was out beating the streets every day," said Charlie Montogomery, and Army veteran of the Vietnam War.

He and Marine Corps Korean War vet Duane Trowbridge are volunteers on the Mayor's Veterans Committee, which oversees the park.

"The reason it's so important, that's the sole source of income we have for this park," said Trowbridge. "The city doesn't give us any money. they help maintain it. But the money that we generate from the brick pavers is for us to do things."

Things like organizing the annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony every May. The bricks aren't too expensive $100 for the 4 by 8's, and $200 for the 8 by 8's.

Tidewater Memorial pavers order form

© 2017 WVEC-TV