Oceanfront parking garage closed for repairs following arson incident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews are working to make repairs at 31st. St. parking garage in Virginia Beach following an incident where a car was set on fire last August.

We're told guests of the Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront will use valet service for parking during the construction.

Other visitors to the area should plan to use on-street parking or one of the other many public or private parking lots located along the oceanfront.

On Aug. 22, 2016, authorities worked to put out flames inside the parking garage destroyed four ATVs, and caused considerable smoke and fire damage to the parking garage.

Police arrested a 22-year-old homeless man believed to be connected to the incident and charged him with arson little more than a week later.

