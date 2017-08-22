Officer involved in Virginia Beach crash

file photo (Photo: Hemera Technologies, Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A police officer is recovering after getting involved in an accident early Tuesday morning.

Virginia Beach Police say the officer was going south on General Booth Boulevard at about 3:30 a.m. when another vehicle pulled out in front of him, and the two vehicles collided.

The officer was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. The other driver was not hurt, and was ticketed for disregarding a stop sign. No other charges are pending.

