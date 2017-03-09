Two banks agree to proposed Va. Beach arena loan

(Photo: City of Virginia Beach)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A proposed Oceanfront arena for the City of Virginia Beach is one step closer to becoming reality.

On Wednesday night, we learned an official loan agreement is in.

The city had been waiting for a second signature on the financing plan, and they now have it. Two large banks have agreed to $300 million in loans for the arena. The identities of the banks were not disclosed on Wednesday.

What comes next?

City leaders will have to approve the financing plan. Our partners at the Virginian Pilot report city staff will review the agreement, starting this weekend.

There is a closed session planned next Tuesday to discuss it. An announcement could come after that special session.

The 18,000-seat arena is expected to bring in more visitors year-round, and more revenue for Virginia Beach.

Mayor Will Sessoms and city staff have previously boasted about how this deal with the developer is one-of-a-kind, because taxpayers won't foot the bill.

"This deal is a complicated deal, but it's complex because the developer is putting up the bulk of all the money to build it and we do the infrastructure, things we'd wind up doing anyway," said Virginia Beach Councilman Bobby Dyer. "[The city] has to break away from the traditional things where we partner and put in a lot of money."

