Officials: Discarded cigarette to blame for Va. Beach condo fire

Virginia Beach firefighters were on the scene of a condominium fire in the 4700 block of Goldeneye Ct. on January 20, 2018. (Photo: Rayford Smith, Virginia Beach Fire Department, Copyright@2017)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Investigators say a carelessly discarded cigarette is likely to blame for a condominium fire that sparked over the weekend at a complex.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Goldeneye Court in Brookside Condominiums around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews were able to bring the fire there under control within 20 minutes of their arrival.

Battalion Chief Joshua Goyet told 13News Now two of the damaged condominiums had fire damage. The others had smoke and/or water damage.

No one was hurt, but people in at least five of the units were displaced.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department urges people to make sure cigarettes are completely out before discarding them. This is the second residential fire in less than two months in Virginia Beach believed to be caused by careless smoking.

Officials say cigarette fires cause close to 1,000 deaths and 3,000 injuries each year in the United States.

