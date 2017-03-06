Old Lesner Bridge coming down this week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The decades-old Lesner Bridge will be coming down this week.
McClean Contracting is overseeing the project. They are the same company that designed and built the bridge in the 1950s and 60s.
Right now, two-way traffic is traveling on the finished, new westbound span of the bridge.
Once the old bridge is dismantled, work will begin on the eastbound span.
The entire bridge should be complete by early 2018.
(© 2017 WVEC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs