Old Lesner Bridge coming down this week

Traffic along the under-construction Lesner Bridge in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The decades-old Lesner Bridge will be coming down this week.

McClean Contracting is overseeing the project. They are the same company that designed and built the bridge in the 1950s and 60s.

Right now, two-way traffic is traveling on the finished, new westbound span of the bridge.

Once the old bridge is dismantled, work will begin on the eastbound span.

The entire bridge should be complete by early 2018.

Rendering of the new Lesner Bridge in Va. Beach (Photo: City of Va. Beach)

